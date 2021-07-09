COVID-19 Update: India Records Over 40,000 Fresh Infections With More Than 900 Deaths

India reported 43,393 new COVID infections and 911 fresh fatalities taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,07,52,950 and toll to 4,05,939. Currently, there are 4,58,727 active cases, as informed by the Union Health Ministry. The active cases comprise 1.49 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.19 per cent.

The coronavirus active cases have declined with 1,977 cases in a span of 24 hours. As many as 2,98,43,825 patients recovered from the disease till now with 44,459 discharges in the last 24 hours. A total of 17,90,708 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 42,70,16,605, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 per cent. According to the health ministry, it has been less than three per cent for 18 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.36 percent.

India's COVID-19 vaccination status

A total of 36.89 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

COVID-19 state-wise tally

The 911 total fatalities include 439 from Maharashtra, 142 from Kerala and 62 from Karnataka. A total of 4,05,939 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,24,296 from Maharashtra, 35,663 from Karnataka, 33,253 from Tamil Nadu, 25,008 from Delhi, 22,676 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,867 from West Bengal and 16,157 from Punjab.The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Meanwhile, the new Modi cabinet announced Rs 23,123-crore package for improving the healthcare system of the country to fight against COVID-19.