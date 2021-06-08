COVID-19 Update: India Reports Less Than 1 Lakh New Cases For First Time In Over 2 Months

Amid all the bad news that's coming in during this unprecedented Coronavirus second-wave across India, significant improvement in the current situation brings a ray of hope. Some considerable trends have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in a much-needed direction.

Here are the key trends:

India reports less than 1 lakh daily new cases after 63 days

86,498 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours; lowest in 66 days

India's active caseload further declines to 13,03,702

Active cases decrease by 97,907 in the last 24 hours

2,73,41,462 total recoveries across the country so far

1,82,282 patients recovered during the last 24 hours

Recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 26th consecutive day

Recovery rate increases to 94.29%

Weekly positivity rate currently at 5.94%

Daily positivity rate at 4.62%, less than 10% for 15 consecutive days.

Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 36.8 cr tests total conducted

23.61 crore vaccine doses administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive

COVID vaccination in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 23.59 crore, the health ministry said on Monday. It said 16,07,531 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose and 68,661 in the age group received the second dose of the vaccine on Monday. Cumulatively, 3,02,45,100 people in the age group have received the first dose and 2,37,107 have received the second dose across the states and Union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to over 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group, it added. The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 23.59 crore (23,59,39,165), according to a provisional report published at 7 pm.

(With PTI Inputs)