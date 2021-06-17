COVID-19 Update: India Reports Lowest Number Of Active Cases After 71 Days

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Unsplash
After all the bad news that came during this unprecedented Coronavirus second-wave across India, significant improvement in the current situation brings a ray of hope. Some considerable trends have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in a much-needed direction.
India recorded 67,208 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,330 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 38,52,38,220 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to June 15 out of these, 19,31,249 samples were tested yesterday.
(With Agency Inputs)