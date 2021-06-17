COVID-19 Update: India Reports Lowest Number Of Active Cases After 71 Days

After all the bad news that came during this unprecedented Coronavirus second-wave across India, significant improvement in the current situation brings a ray of hope. Some considerable trends have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in a much-needed direction.

India recorded 67,208 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,330 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Here are the key trends:

The daily positivity rate in India now stands at 3.48 percent. It has been below 5 percent for the tenth consecutive day.

With the new cases, the country's tally has climbed to 2,97,00,313 while the death toll has reached 3,81,903.

The active cases have further declined to 8,26,740, which is the lowest after 71 days.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.93 percent.

The recoveries continued to outnumber daily new cases for the 35th consecutive day. India witnessed 1,03,570 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 2,84,91,670.

26,55,19,251 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 38,52,38,220 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to June 15 out of these, 19,31,249 samples were tested yesterday.

(With Agency Inputs)

