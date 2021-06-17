Last Updated:

COVID-19 Update: India Reports Lowest Number Of Active Cases After 71 Days

India recorded 67,208 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,330 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
COVID-19

Image: PTI/Unsplash


After all the bad news that came during this unprecedented Coronavirus second-wave across India, significant improvement in the current situation brings a ray of hope. Some considerable trends have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in a much-needed direction.

India recorded 67,208 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,330 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Here are the key trends:

  • The daily positivity rate in India now stands at 3.48 percent. It has been below 5 percent for the tenth consecutive day.
  • With the new cases, the country's tally has climbed to 2,97,00,313 while the death toll has reached 3,81,903.
  • The active cases have further declined to 8,26,740, which is the lowest after 71 days.
  • The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.93 percent.
  • The recoveries continued to outnumber daily new cases for the 35th consecutive day. India witnessed 1,03,570 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 2,84,91,670.
  • 26,55,19,251 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 38,52,38,220 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to June 15 out of these, 19,31,249 samples were tested yesterday.

(With Agency Inputs)
 

READ | Congress launches nationwide outreach program to help COVID-19 affected people
READ | Bihar man jailed and fined in Bahrain for violating COVID norms; Indian Embassy intervenes
READ | Facebook begins health fact-check in India to curb spread of misinformation on COVID-19
READ | U'khand govt orders Haridwar admin to register FIR against Mahakumbh COVID testing 'scam'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND