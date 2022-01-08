COVID-19 Live Updates: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal & Ex-Aus PM Malcolm Turnbull Test Positive

Quick links:
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,889 on Saturday as 41 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. 20 new patients have travel history, while 21 infections were detected during contact tracing, it said. The Union territory now has 132 active cases, while 7,628 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 14 in the last 24 hours, while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, the bulletin said.
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal Saturday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is feeling "terribly ill". "Tested positive for COVID. Feeling terribly ill with high fever. Have isolated myself. Request people who came in contact with me to get their RTPCR done," she said, adding: "Despite so much work on ground, was able to evade COVID till now! Omicron is damn infectious. Everyone pl take precaution!"
Australia's former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, as case numbers hit new highs across the country. Turnbull, who was prime minister from 2015 to 2018, confirmed on Twitter he was isolating at home after a positive test.
French lawmaker Jose Evrard, whose vaccine-sceptic far-right party had opposed government measures to control the spread of COVID-19, has died after contracting the virus. Evrard had expressed support on social media for protesters against COVID-19 curbs and health measures. "To his wife, his children, his relatives, as well as his colleagues and collaborators, I send my heartfelt thoughts," President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand said.
Salons, beauty parlours can operate with 50% seating capacity up to 10 pm in West Bengal. Customers and staff should be fully vaccinated, says West Bengal government.
Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children, says Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.
Delhi will report around 20,000 fresh cases today, positivity rate to rise by 1-2%. Currently, only 10% of hospital beds are occupied in the city: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on COVID19 situation.
Tamil Nadu Health Min Ma Subramanian, Health Secy J Radhakrishnan, Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Bedi reviewed the 18th mega vaccination drive at Indira Nagar today. They informed that around 77.3% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with 1st dose and 61.46% have been inoculated with 2nd dose in the State.
The total number of COVID-19 cases registered globally passed 300 million on Friday. In the past seven days, 34 countries have recorded their highest number of weekly cases since the start of the pandemic. The world recorded 13.5 million cases in the last week alone, which is 64% higher than the previous seven days. Now, due to the sheer number of cases, experts expect the spread of omicron to overwhelm health systems worldwide.
Odisha reports 3,679 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day spike in over 6 months: Health Department.
India has administered a total of 150.06 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The COVID-19 vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. Cumulatively, 1,50,61,92,903 people have been vaccinated so far in the country of which 90,59,360 were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours
A total of 3,071 Omicron cases were reported in 27 States/UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered stands at 1,203, informs Union Health Ministry.
India registered 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 21.3 per cent higher than yesterday, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. The total caseload in the country stands at 3,53,68,372. The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Maharashtra with 40,925 cases, followed by West Bengal with 18,213 cases, Delhi with 17,335 cases, Tamil Nadu with 8,981 cases and Karnataka with 8,449 cases.
Appointments for the ‘precautionary dose’ of the coronavirus vaccine in India will begin from Saturday, according to the announcement made by the central government. The Health Ministry on Friday said there was no need for new registration for taking the third precautionary dose. “Those who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk into any vaccination centre,” the Ministry said. It added that the online appointment facility would also start by Saturday evening. Vaccination with on-site appointment starts on January 10.
Haryana on Friday witnessed yet another big spike in COVID-19 cases, with 3,748 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,879 new positive cases were reported from the Gurugram district alone. Jannayak Janta Party chief Ajay Chautala tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Monday to discuss further restrictions, including 'total curfew', under the Graded Response Action plan, officials said on Friday.
"Discussion on implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (Level 4 Red Alert) as positivity of Covid has crossed 15.34 per cent," stated the notice listing agenda of the meeting.
In the USA, a rapid spike in COVID cases caused by the Omicron variant has prompted the Golden Globes organisers to conduct the event in a private manner. The event's organisers announced the same on Thursday stating that Golden Globes will be a private event. They added that there will be no live streaming for the much-awaited audience. The organisers wrote on the official Twitter page, "This year's event is going to be private and will not be live-streamed."
Due to the present COVID-19 scenario, Odisha's Lord Jagannath Temple will be closed to pilgrims from January 10 to January 31, according to Puri Collector Samarth Verma. The Special Relief Commissioner, on January 7, stated that the government has decided to close colleges, universities, and technical education institutions throughout the state beginning January 10.
In a big development on Friday, Uttarakhand became the first poll-bound state to prohibit political rallies amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases. This came amid the state recording 630 novel coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike in 7 months propelling the active case tally to 1425. As per a government order, the ban on political rallies as well as demonstrations will continue at least till January 16.