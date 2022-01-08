COVID-19 Live Updates: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal & Ex-Aus PM Malcolm Turnbull Test Positive

Appointments for the ‘precautionary dose’ of the coronavirus vaccine in India will begin from Saturday, according to the announcement made by the central government. The Health Ministry on Friday said there was no need for new registration for taking the third precautionary dose. “Those who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk into any vaccination centre,” the Ministry said. It added that the online appointment facility would also start by Saturday evening. Vaccination with on-site appointment starts on January 10.