COVID-19 Live Updates: DDMA Meeting On Monday To Discuss Further Restrictions

In the USA, a rapid spike in COVID cases caused by the Omicron variant has prompted the Golden Globes organisers to conduct the event in a private manner. The event's organisers announced the same on Thursday stating that Golden Globes will be a private event. They added that there will be no live streaming for the much-awaited audience. The organisers wrote on the official Twitter page, "This year's event is going to be private and will not be live-streamed."