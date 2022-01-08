COVID-19 Live Updates: DDMA Meeting On Monday To Discuss Further Restrictions

Quick links:
Haryana on Friday witnessed yet another big spike in COVID-19 cases, with 3,748 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,879 new positive cases were reported from the Gurugram district alone. Jannayak Janta Party chief Ajay Chautala tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Monday to discuss further restrictions, including 'total curfew', under the Graded Response Action plan, officials said on Friday.
"Discussion on implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (Level 4 Red Alert) as positivity of Covid has crossed 15.34 per cent," stated the notice listing agenda of the meeting.
In the USA, a rapid spike in COVID cases caused by the Omicron variant has prompted the Golden Globes organisers to conduct the event in a private manner. The event's organisers announced the same on Thursday stating that Golden Globes will be a private event. They added that there will be no live streaming for the much-awaited audience. The organisers wrote on the official Twitter page, "This year's event is going to be private and will not be live-streamed."
Due to the present COVID-19 scenario, Odisha's Lord Jagannath Temple will be closed to pilgrims from January 10 to January 31, according to Puri Collector Samarth Verma. The Special Relief Commissioner, on January 7, stated that the government has decided to close colleges, universities, and technical education institutions throughout the state beginning January 10.
In a big development on Friday, Uttarakhand became the first poll-bound state to prohibit political rallies amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases. This came amid the state recording 630 novel coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike in 7 months propelling the active case tally to 1425. As per a government order, the ban on political rallies as well as demonstrations will continue at least till January 16.