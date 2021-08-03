COVID-19: UTs And States Provided With Over 49.85 Crore Vaccine Doses, Says Centre

The Union Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, August 3, that over 49 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been distributed to states and UTs, with 2.75 crore doses remaining unutilized. The total number of vaccine doses distributed to States and UTs has reached 49.85 crores (49,85,51,660), and another 20,94,890 doses are on the way.

The total consumption, including waste, is 47,52,49,554 doses out of this total number (as per data available at 8 AM today). Approximately 2.75 crores (2,75,88,573) doses of residual and unutilized COVID vaccine are available to the states, UTs, and private hospitals for administration.

State and UTs have been provided free COVID vaccines by the Central Government as part of the nationwide vaccination campaign. To achieve the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government will procure and provide (free of charge) 75% of the vaccines produced by national vaccine manufacturers to state and territorial governments. The new phase of the vaccination drive began universally on 21st June 2021.

Vaccination throughout July

In July, 132.6 million doses were administered, with a daily average of 4.3 million doses being administered per day.

As a result, the total for the month is 463.1 million, far exceeding the monthly target of 120 million. During this month, India vaccinated a New Zealand every day, a Venezuela every seven days, and a Japan every ten days.

The vaccine has been administered to at least 361 million Indians and 102 million are fully immunized. In December 2020, India was expected to administer 300 million doses by the end of August, according to official estimates. If we are to inoculate every adult in India by year's end, we will need to vaccinate more than 10 million people a day.

As of the end of July, 41% of the presently eligible population (adults over the age of 18) had received one dose, and 14% of those eligible had received all three doses of vaccine (11% of the total population). In India, 99.9% of the vaccines administered are produced.

A total of half a million doses of Sputnik have been administered since its arrival from Russia in May. This means that Covishield (87.9%) will continue to dominate sales this year. Covaxin, a product of Bharat Biotech, has contributed 12% of the total amount collected.

