COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh Achieves 100% 1st Dose Coverage; CM Adityanath Calls It 'historic'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday informed that the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to all eligible people in the state. Calling it a historic day, CM Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that "we will win the fight against COVID-19.|

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said, "Today is a historic day for all the people of the state. Under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Uttar Pradesh has vaccinated 100% eligible population in the state. Together we will definitely win this war against Corona!"

सभी प्रदेशवासियों के लिए आज का दिन ऐतिहासिक है।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के कुशल मार्गदर्शन में उ.प्र. में शत-प्रतिशत पात्र जनसंख्या को कोविड वैक्सीन की पहली डोज का सुरक्षा कवच प्रदान किया जा चुका है।



कोरोना के विरुद्ध इस युद्ध को हम सभी मिलकर अवश्य जीतेंगे! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 31, 2022

According to the CoWin portal, 15,70,09,574 individuals have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by 9.50 pm on Monday. According to the chief election officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh Ajay Kumar, the state has 15.02 crore registered voters.

Meanwhile, 10.31 crore individuals have taken both the doses in Uttar Pradesh and 13.82 lakh people have been administered precautionary doses, taking the total vaccination tally to 26,15,46,807.

Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Delhi, Dadra and Nagar Havel and Daman & Diu are among the states and Union territories that have fully vaccinated their adult population with at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh reported 8,100 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more fatalities in a day, on January 31 morning, taking total active infections in the state to 55,574. The cumulative COVID cases reported in UP so far has surged to 20,13,323 while 23,189 people have succumbed till now.

Of the fresh cases, maximum has been reported in Lucknow, followed by Ghaziabad (418), Gautam Buddh Nagar (364), and Lalitpur (272). Lakhimpur Kheri and Varanasi reported 259 cases and Prayagraj 258. As many as 12,080 patients have recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of discharges to 19,34,560.