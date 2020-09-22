COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh To Get 3 New Sample Test Labs; Testing Will Begin By September 28

Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad on September 21 said that RT-PCR tests in Uttar Pradesh are likely to get a boost as three new COVID-19 laboratories will be set by the end of the month. These three new sample test labs are being set up at Ballia, Jaunpur and Pratapgarh districts. These sample test labs will start testing people for COVID-19 by the end of this month, added Amit Mohan.

Amit Mohan: 3 new sample test labs in Uttar Pradesh

Prasad added that these sample test labs will help people belonging to backward districts to get done the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 easily. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the health department to increase the number of sample tests, especially the RT-PCR test as it is known to be the gold standard of the Coronavirus testing. He also instructed the department to set up sample test labs across all the 75 districts in the state.

Currently, the health department of Uttar Pradesh is testing over 1.50 lakh samples out of which approximately 50,000 samples are tested using RT-PCR machine at the labs across the state. On Sunday, a total of 1,35,990 samples were tested taking the total tally of samples tested in the state to 86.76 lakh.

The health department official informed that on March 23, UP started the battle against COVID-19 with a single test lab at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow by just testing 72 samples. In today's date, the state has around 234 sample test labs in the government and private sectors. At present, there are 34 RT-PCR laboratories in the government sector and 10 in the private sector which together test 50,000 samples daily. State's 14 medical colleges and institutions have RT-PCR labs. Total 9 district hospitals have RT-PCR labs. Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh has 99 TrueNat labs at various government hospitals and 70 TrueNat labs at private hospitals.

COVID-19 outbreak in Uttar Pradesh

The number of people getting affected by pandemic has been increasing continuously. As per the latest data shared by MOHFW, in the past 24 hours, 4618 new cases and 88 deaths have been reported. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is 64,164. So far, 2,89,594 people have successfully recovered from Coronavirus.

