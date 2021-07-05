COVID-19: Uttarakhand Extends COVID-19 Curfew Till July 13; Check Out New Guidelines

Quick links:
Credit: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/FACEBOOK-SUBODH UNIYAL
On Monday, July 5, the Uttarakhand government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal announced that the COVID-19 lockdown curfew has extended for another week till July 13. Earlier the curfew was announced till July 6. Markets remain shut while malls are permitted to open with 50 per cent capacity.
On July 1, in an effort to improve tourism in Uttarakhand, the state government opened the 'Valley of Flowers' in Chamoli district. Tourists interested to visit the valley must carry a negative RT-PCR report and follow all COVID-19 prevention guidelines including wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing. According to Amit Kanwar, Divisional Forest Officer, Kedarnath Wildlife Division, the administration has authorized tourists to enter the 'Valley of Flowers' in Chamoli. About 50 different flower species have been discovered this season.
On June 28, the Uttarakhand High Court on Monday stayed the Chardham Yatra reversing a state cabinet's decision to open it partially for residents of three districts from July 1. But despite the HC orders, the state government in a fresh set of COVID guidelines stated that the first phase of the yatra will begin from July 1 and the second phase from July 11. Visitors must carry the COVID-19 negative reports.
To date, Uttarakhand has reported a total of 3.41 lakh COVID cases with 3.32 lakh recoveries and 7,333 deaths.
The state has administered a total of 46,41,165 COVID vaccine doses across 753 vaccination centres.