COVID-19: Uttarakhand Govt Issues SOPs For Amphotericin B Drug For Black Fungus Treatment

As India continues to report more cases of Black Fungus infection, called Mucormycosis amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttarakhand government is taking steps to ramp up the availability of anti-fungal medication. Uttarakhand government on Tuesday has released Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to issue anti-fungal drug, Amphotericin B for Mucormycosis (black fungus) treatment. On Monday, Uttarakhand reported its first death by Mucormycosis at AIIMS Rishikesh.
The state government has asked to follow these SOPs, in order to ensure the judicious use Of Amphotericin B for COVID 19 cases complicated by Mucormycosis:
Uttarakhand reported its first death by Mucormycosis at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, informed AIIMS PRO on Monday. He also stated that the black fungus infection has been found in 15 COVID-19 patients of Uttarakhand and they are admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh.
AIIMS PRO Dr Harish Thapliyal.said, "Along with the corona infection, the risk of black fungus is increasing in Uttarakhand, the circumstances are that cases of black fungus are continuously coming up in Uttarakhand and the first death due to black fungus was reported in AIIMS Rishikesh."
"The deceased man died from black fungus in AIIMS was infected from COVID-19 and was bought from Dehradun a few days ago in AIIMS. After several tests black fungus infection was confirmed in him," he added.
