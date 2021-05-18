COVID-19: Uttarakhand Govt Issues SOPs For Amphotericin B Drug For Black Fungus Treatment

As India continues to report more cases of Black Fungus infection, called Mucormycosis amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttarakhand government is taking steps to ramp up the availability of anti-fungal medication. Uttarakhand government on Tuesday has released Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to issue anti-fungal drug, Amphotericin B for Mucormycosis (black fungus) treatment. On Monday, Uttarakhand reported its first death by Mucormycosis at AIIMS Rishikesh.

SOPs

The state government has asked to follow these SOPs, in order to ensure the judicious use Of Amphotericin B for COVID 19 cases complicated by Mucormycosis:

If the medicine is available for case management namely Amphotericin B, it will only be issued to DCH and medical colleges/ institution of the state of Uttarakhand. No other private or individual prescription will be entertained. The consultant or doctors who requisition these medicines in the aforementioned hospitals will have to request the issuing authority in a prescribed format, duly signed by them and after payment as outlined below. The requirement can be projected two times a day, i.e. before 11.30 am and at 6 pm after taking ward rounds. The request/application for medicine will be sent by the doctor or the hospital to the Head of Department of Medicine Department, Govt. Medical College Haldwani (for Kumaon division districts). Doon Medical College — Dr Narayan Jeet Singh. Head of Department of Medicine Department, Govt. Doon Medical College, Dehradun (for Garhwal Division districts) respectively for the decision regarding the issue of medicine Haldwani Medical College— Dr S.R. Saxena The respective HODs will send their recommendations by return email to the requisitioning doctor and cc to the nodal officers nominated below. . The Director-General Medical & Health has nominated two Nodal Officers. one each for Kumaon and Garhwal divisions, who will be responsible for storage and issue of this medicine for their respective regions as follows-: a. Kumaon Division — Dr Rashmi pant.

Uttarakhand Reports First 'Black Fungus' Death

Uttarakhand reported its first death by Mucormycosis at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, informed AIIMS PRO on Monday. He also stated that the black fungus infection has been found in 15 COVID-19 patients of Uttarakhand and they are admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh.

AIIMS PRO Dr Harish Thapliyal.said, "Along with the corona infection, the risk of black fungus is increasing in Uttarakhand, the circumstances are that cases of black fungus are continuously coming up in Uttarakhand and the first death due to black fungus was reported in AIIMS Rishikesh."

"The deceased man died from black fungus in AIIMS was infected from COVID-19 and was bought from Dehradun a few days ago in AIIMS. After several tests black fungus infection was confirmed in him," he added.

