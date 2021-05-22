COVID-19: Uttarakhand Records Highest Deaths In May As Second Wave Hits Hard

Based on the state health department data, Uttarakhand has had the highest number of deaths in the first 20 days of May since the start of the second wave of COVID-19. According to data from the Uttarakhand Health Department, there were 2,795 deaths and 1,23,868 new cases registered between May 1 and May 20. Meanwhile, between March 1 and May 20, 51% of the state's estimated 5,600 deaths occurred. Owing to a rise in the number of COVID-infected people in the state, the recovery rate has also decreased.

Uttarakhand recorded the highest COVID-19 deaths

Uttarakhand ranks 33rd out of 36 states and union territories in terms of recovery, with a death toll six times that of Kerala. On Friday, the state of Uttarakhand reported 3,626 new COVID19 cases, 8731 recovered cases, and 70 deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 3,07,566, with 2,33,266 recoveries, 5,600 deaths, and 63,373 active cases. Whereas, In India, the total number of cases is now 2,62,89,290, with 29,23,400 active cases. The death toll rose to 2,95,525 people, with 2,30,70,365 people recovered.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court on Friday released a set of guidelines to the state and central governments while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the spread of Coronavirus. The bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma, hearing the PIL filed by Advocate Dushyant Mainali and others, declared that the State should increase the number of daily tests because the state government cannot reduce the number of tests as per ICMR instructions.

COVID-19 situation in Uttarakhand

Also, due Due to the rapid spread of the second wave of the Coronavirus in Uttarakhand's rural areas, the state government agreed on Friday to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests at all community health centres and primary health centres. Both district chief medical officers have been instructed to make plans for the assessments to be conducted at all CHCs and PHCs in their jurisdictions. The order issued by Health Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that making Rapid Antigen Tests available to people at all CHCs and PHCs is a must for the early treatment of those infected with the virus at all levels.

