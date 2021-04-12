COVID-19 Vaccination Can Be Booked Via WhatsApp? Social Media Claim Debunked

PIB (Press Information Bureau) has clarified that one 'CANNOT' book COVID-19 vaccination through WhatsApp after an image was circulating on social media claiming otherwise. Calling the image 'fake', PIB tweeted that the registrations for COVID-19 vaccination can only be done through the Co-WIN portal and Aarogya Setu app.

The fake post claimed that people are to text 'Hi' on a number to register for vaccination. In the second phase of the COVID vaccination programme which started on 5th April, the vaccine will be available to the general public. It's for those over 60 and others over 45 who have any kind of comorbidity. The programme which started on the 16th of January saw around 25 lakh registrations on the first day.

An image claiming that COVID-19 #Vaccination appointment can be booked through #WhatsApp is circulating on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake.



Registration for #COVID19 vaccination can be done only through the COWIN portal and Arogya Setu app. pic.twitter.com/HmqvpraDlo — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 12, 2021

PM Modi kick starts 'Tika Utsav'

Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to follow four things as the country's first-ever "Tika Utsav," or vaccine festival, began today to inoculate as many people as possible against COVID-19. PM Modi made four requests to people as the vaccine festival commenced today. These include assisting those who need assistance getting inoculated, assisting people in COVID care, wearing masks and motivating others, and creating a micro-containment zone in the region if anyone tests positive.

PM Modi tweeted, "We are going to begin ‘Tika Utsav’ today nationwide. I urge countrymen to abide by four things – assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others and if someone tests positive, create a micro-containment zone in the area."

During a meeting with Chief Ministers on April 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that ‘Tika Utsav' will be held from April 11, Jyotiba Phule's birthday, to April 14, BR Ambedkar's birthday.