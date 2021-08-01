COVID-19 Vaccination: Centre Reminds States & UTs to Vaccinate Vagabonds & The Destitute

On July 31, the Central Government reminded the states and Union territories to prioritize the vaccination of vagabonds and destitutes in the Nationwide COVID-19 Vaccination Drive. The Centre requested the states and Union Territories to direct their concerned Departments of Social Justice and Empowerment and Health to work together to facilitate vaccination of the destitute, beggars and vagabonds.

The Union Government advised this based on the consideration that this demographic may not have access to self-registration on the CoWin website for their COVID-19 vaccination. This includes those who may lack resources for their vaccination. As per reports, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote "The vaccination of destitute and vagabonds who may not have access to self-registration and lack resources for vaccination, needs to be facilitated. States and UTs may adopt a targeted approach to cover this group".

The State Governments departments working on the COVID vaccination drives have been encouraged by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to take the help of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), the Central Statistics Office (CSO) and public-spirited citizens or volunteers for this work. Special sessions have also been suggested that may be planned for conducting the vaccination for this group of population. Previously, on May 6, the Ministry had already advised all the States and Union Territories, for providing COVID vaccination to such groups of people like beggars, nomads; people residing in rehabilitation camps. The advice also included the Standard operating procedure (SOPs) regarding vaccination of persons who do not possess the prescribed identity cards.

COVID-19 Vaccination Drive launched by PM Modi crosses 46.72 crore doses administered in India

India has administered over 46.72 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. More than 52.99 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 30 itself. The nationwide vaccine drive was launched by PM Modi on January 16, 2021. As per reports, the Industry chamber CII has stated that it has entered into an agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to accelerate COVID vaccination in small towns and rural areas. Reportedly, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will also be launching a national vaccination awareness campaign across India in August 2021.

