Covid-19 Vaccination Centres Still Open In Mumbai Amid Shortage Of Doses; Check Full List

With the COVID-19 caseload rapidly increasing in Mumbai, the city is going through a vaccination crisis due to a shortage of jabs. 25 private hospitals could not carry out vaccination on Thursday, as they did not have enough doses. In an official release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that jabs couldn't be administered at 25 of the 71 approved vaccination centres.

Here is a list of COVID vaccination centres that will be operational in Mumbai on 9 April 2021, but with limited stocks, which too may shut in course of time. Those highlighted in red are already shut or about to shut with no vaccine stock.

The BMC said it had received 17,09,550 vaccine doses until April 7. Of those, 15,61,420 vaccine doses have been administered. According to the civic body release, of the balance stock (1,48,130), 44,810 are kept for the second dose as per the state government's directive. It means 1,03,320, doses were available on Thursday morning, and of those 40,000 to 50,000 vaccine doses used during the day, the release said.

COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai

Mumbai recorded 1,490 fewer daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, April 8, with 8,938 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the city's COVID-19 tally to 4,91,698. At present, there are 86,279 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 83 percent are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 3,92,514 after 4,503 patients were discharged in the day. There are 71 active containment zones currently and 750 buildings have been sealed. 39,270 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 1037 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 33 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 80 percent.

