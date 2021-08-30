COVID-19 Vaccination Count Crosses 60.43 Cr; 31 Lakh Doses Administered In Last 24hrs

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's total vaccination coverage reached 60.43 crores on Monday, August 30. According to the data, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has topped the cumulative total of 63,43,81,358 as of 7 a.m. on Monday, with 31,14,696 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours. This was accomplished over the course of 68,14,305 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination in India crosses 60.43 crores

So far, 1,03,57,456 health care employees received the first dose and 83,55,737 second vaccine doses until 8 a.m. today. 1,83,19,387 front line workers have received the first dose as well. 1,30,84,369 vaccines were administered to front line workers as the second dose. In the age group of 18 to 44 years, 24,41,76,113 vaccination doses were given as the first dose and 2,65,28,385 vaccine doses were given as the second dose. This was reported by the health ministry. In the age group of 45 to 59 years, 12,93,88,782 individuals received the first dose and 5,34,76,008 people received the second dose. People over the age of 60 years have received 8,62,64,550 vaccine doses as the first dose and 4,44,30,571 vaccine doses as the second dose.

COVID-19 in India

In the last 24 hours, 42,909 additional COVID cases have been reported. According to the Health Ministry, the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases has been observed for 64 days, with continuous and collaborative efforts by the Centre, states, and UTs. With the recovery of 34,763 patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients rescued has risen to 3,19,23,405 patients, putting India's recovery rate at 97.51%. The active caseload is currently 3,76,324 cases, accounting for 1.15% of all positive cases in the country. The weekly positivity rate of 2.41% has been below 3% for the past 66 days, while the daily positivity rate of 3.02% has been below 5% for 84 days.

Himachal Pradesh leads by example!



Congratulations to the medical fraternity & COVID warriors of Himachal Pradesh for administering the first vaccine dose to 100% of the adult population.



It is a momentous achievement for the people of the state 👏https://t.co/FIyNzPAzHc pic.twitter.com/N7zmwOxDkQ — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 30, 2021

State-wise caseload of COVID-19

Kerala had the highest new cases in the last 24 hours (69.5%), with 29,836 recorded, followed by Maharashtra (4,666), Andhra Pradesh (1,557), Tamil Nadu (1,538), and Karnataka (1,538). (1,262). In India, these five states account for 91% of all new cases reported. According to the August 30 data, Maharashtra had the highest number of new deaths (131), followed by Kerala (75), Odisha (69), Tamil Nadu (22) and Andhra Pradesh (22). (18). These five states are responsible for 83% of all deaths in the United States. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

Image: PTI