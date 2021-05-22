'COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Will Intensify In June; Focus On Remote Areas': UP CM Yogi

As India continues to grapple with the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on Saturday while addressing the press said that the country is currently facing a pandemic situation and Uttar Pradesh is doing every effort to curb this situation. Highlighting the COVID-19 tally in the state, Yogi Adityanath said that currently there are 94,000 active cases, while earlier it was 3.10 lakh active cases.

Mentioning that in the second phase of the pandemic, there was a major oxygen crisis, CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh is thankful to the central government for its support. He said, "IAF (Indian Air Force) has also supported us." Remarking that many people have been caught doing black marketing of oxygen cylinders, medicines, he said, "We have imposed NSA on such people and for future, we will take strict action against those people, who are engaged in black marketing of COVID-19 essentials."

Speaking about Coronavirus inoculation, the UP Chief Minister said that when the COVID vaccine came to India, Opposition parties were doing politics over this. He said, "They had said that it's a BJP vaccine." On the rise in Black Fungus cases, the CM said, "We are also facing Black Fungus challenge now and one centre for the same will also be set up in Kanpur.''

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 16,59,212 positive cases, out of which, 15,34,176 have successfully recovered and 18,760 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 7,682 new cases, 17,668 fresh recoveries and 172 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases is 1,06,276. So far, the total number of people who got administered with the COVID-19 jab is 1,62,42,052.

