COVID-19 Vaccination For Children Aged 12-14 Years To Begin From March 16 In India

In a massive boost to India's COVID vaccine drive, Union Health Minister of India Mansukh Mandaviya announced that children aged between 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations from Wednesday, March 16. Earlier, only children between the age group of 15-18 years were applicable to get the COVID vaccine.

The health minister added 'if children are safe then the country is safe.'

The government in a statement has also announced that all children aged 12-14 will be administered Corbevax vaccine, developed by Hyderabad based Biological E Limited. It is important to note that the children of age 15-18 were being given doses of Bharat biotech manufactured Covaxin. The decision to allow younger children to take vaccines has been taken after "due deliberation" by the Union Government with the scientific bodies, the statement added.

The health minister shared this information via his social media handle, also informing that all people above the age of 60 will be applicable for the COVID booster dose, meaning the comorbidity clause has now been removed for all above 60 years of age. The Union Health Minister also requested all eligible vaccine candidates to get the vaccine administered as early as possible.

Vaccine for children age 5-12

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Biological E has applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its new COVID vaccine, Corbevax on Wednesday, March 9. Notably, Biological E is seeking permission to use the vaccine in the age group between 5-12 years. According to a report by ANI, the data of the beneficiaries of the age between 5-12 years has been submitted to the Subject Expert Committee.

COVID situation in India

India has recorded a total of 4,29,93,494 cases, out of which 36,168 are active cases. The death toll in the country is at 5,15,877 and 4,24,41,449 people have recovered from the virus. The Indian government has so far administered more than 180 crore Coronavirus vaccines to its citizens out of which over 81 crore people have received the second dose and have been fully vaccinated. The Centre has successfully administered more than 2 crore booster doses. Amongst the age group between 15-17, more than 9 crore people have been vaccinated.