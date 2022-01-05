COVID-19 Vaccination For Children Crosses 1 Crore Mark For 1st Dose Only On 3rd Day

In a significant and massive update, over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine that too only on the 3rd day of vaccination drive for children. Amid rising cases of COVID-19, this comes as a major boost for India's health sector as Union Health Minister describes the figures as 'superb enthusiasm'. The registration for vaccination of youngsters between 15 to 18 started on January 1, 2022, while the inoculation drive started on Monday, January 3.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urges 'all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest.'

Superb enthusiasm among Young India for Vaccination



Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine that too on the 3rd day of vaccination drive for children.



COVID-19 vaccination drive for kids begin in India

While addressing the nation on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement for the vaccination of those between 15-18 years of age. "The country is kickstarting the vaccination drive for teenagers. From January 3, 2022, Monday, those in the age group 15-18 will be vaccinated. This will strengthen the country fight against COVID. It will also reduce the concern of school-going students and their parents," PM Modi had said.

As the drive began on Monday a positive response was also witnessed as CoWIN app had received a massive response of registration.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Dr Sharma said, "It's a great day. We have received great responses on the CoWIN app as well. I have information that children are excited and they are taking vaccination enthusiastically".

Additionally, the country has made extensive arrangements and set up daily targets to inoculate as many children as possible. For this, education departments have also set up vaccination centres at a number of schools and encouraged children to come forward and make the drive successful.

In visuals recorded by Republic, it was seen that the walls of the vaccination centre were decorated with bunches of balloons and have infographics that have been designed specially to attract the attention of children and make them aware of the different aspects of vaccination starting from ways to register to the vaccine that they are being administered. Besides, there are also infographics that promote adherence to protocols that have been framed to protect children against the coronavirus.