COVID-19 Vaccination In India Crosses 80 Crore; 85 Lakh Doses Given In Last 24 Hours

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 80-crore mark as 85,42,732 doses have been administered till now. In a release, the Health Ministry said that more than 60 crore vaccine doses have been administered as first dose and over 20 crore vaccine doses given as second doses. The ministry also said that more than 85 lakh doses were administered yesterday in the country. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the last ten crore doses were administered in just 11 days while congratulating the entire country for this landmark. The ministry said that this landmark was achieved through 79,15,457 sessions.

India registered 30,773 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, along with the recovery of 38,945 patients. The tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 3,26,71,167. As of now, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.68%. Due to sustained efforts by both the Central governments and the State Governments, the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases being reported is of 84 consecutive days now. The current number of active cases in the country stands at 3,32,158, constituting 0.99% of the country’s total positive cases.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination began on 21 June earlier this year. This was a new initiative by the government to boost the vaccination drive by supporting the States and Union Territories by providing COVID Vaccines free of cost.

What are the worst-hit states?

Kerala remains the worst affected state in the country by adding more than the total daily cases in the country. As per the latest figures shared by the state’s health department, there has been a drop in the total number of fresh cases on Saturday, with Kerala reporting 19,352 infections and 143 deaths. However, it is still six times the figure of the next worst affected state in the country. Second, on the list, Maharashtra recorded 3,391 fresh COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state’s active case tally stands at 47,919. According to Maharashtra’s health department, 2,83,445 people were in-home quarantine, 1,812 patients were in institutional quarantine, and 3,841 patients were discharged during the day.

(With PIB inputs)

