COVID-19 Vaccination In India: NITI Aayog Busts Myths On Production, Compulsory Licensing

As India has already administered COVID-19 vaccines on more than 18.8 lakh people, member of NITI Aayog and Chair of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) Dr Vinod Paul on May 27 addressed the seven myths floating regarding the nation’s immunisation campaign and dismissed them with facts. From the initial myth about the Central government “not doing enough” to purchase jabs from foreign nations to centre “not allotting enough vaccines to the states,” Paul addressed all the false remarks and narratives with the work that the government has done to not only maintain ‘Largest Vaccination Drive’ but also to tackle the pandemic.

Due to the second COVID-19 wave rocking the country, misinformation campaign about shortcomings of the centre flooded social media, While many reports claim that the Government of India is not doing enough to acquire COVID-19 shots from abroad, Paul presents the fact saying, “The Central Government has remained engaged continuously with all the major international vaccine manufacturers right from mid-2020. Multiple rounds of discussions have happened with Pfizer, J&J & Moderna. The government offered all assistance to have them supply and /or manufacture their vaccines in India. However, it is not that their vaccines are available in free supply. We need to understand that buying vaccines internationally is not similar to buying ‘off the shelf’ items.

“Vaccines are in limited supply globally, and companies have their own priorities, game-plans and compulsions in allocating finite stocks. They also give preference to countries of their origin just as our own vaccine makers have done unhesitatingly for us. As soon as Pfizer indicated vaccine availability, Central Government and the company are working together for the earliest possible import of the vaccine,” he added.

Addressing the claim of the centre not approving globally available vaccines, NITI Aayog member clarified, “The Central Government has proactively eased the entry of vaccines approved by US FDA, EMA, UK's MHRA and Japan's PMDA, and WHO's Emergency Use Listing into India in April. These vaccines will not need to undergo prior bridging trials. The provision has now been further amended to waive off the trial requirement altogether for the well-established vaccines manufactured in other countries. No application of any foreign manufacturer for approval is pending with the drugs controller.”

Distribution of responsibility between Centre and State

Furthermore, as several reports ‘falsely’ claimed that the Central Government has “abdicated its responsibility to the states,” Paul noted that the Government of India is doing all the “heavy-lifting” that includes funding the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, ramping up approval speed, allocating foreign jabs. Meanwhile, “GoI has merely enabled states to try procuring vaccines on their own, on their explicit requests. The states very well knew the production capacity in the country and what the difficulties are in procuring vaccines directly from abroad. In fact, GoI ran the entire vaccine program from January to April & it was quite well-administrated compared to the situation in May,” clarified the NEGVAC chair.

