COVID-19 Vaccination More Successful In Rural Meghalaya, Reluctance Continues In Towns

Rural areas of Meghalaya are now leading the state in terms of COVID vaccination. With some villages already 100 percent vaccinated, others are inching close to 100 percent vaccination. Particularly in the West Garo Hills and Ri Bhoi districts of the state.

Meghalaya's Rural areas trump urban in COVID-19 vaccination

Though some reluctance has been witnessed in urban areas of Meghalaya because of COVID vaccine-related rumors and biblical myths, the rural areas have shown the way to the public. Meghalaya's rural areas are now nearing 100 percent vaccination. The health department has credited the grassroots Asha workers for this success in the rural areas. The Asha workers along with the ANM nurses have been creating awareness among the people in the rural areas, motivating them to get the jab and not to fall for Biblical myths like vaccine is linked to the omen number 666 or rumors such as it will lead to death after two years.

"There were some myths like the vaccine is linked to biblical number 666. Some are spreading rumors like, once you take the vaccine, you will die in the next two years. But our nurses went to the villages along with the Asha workers and convinced the villagers that these things have nothing to do with the vaccine and we should get it to protect us and our families," said Dr. Pritam, in charge of the PHC in Meghalaya's Byrnihat.

Similarly, in West Garo Hills to, theo vaccination drive has been a massive success. Speaking to Republic, Ram Singh, Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills too credited the Asha workers for the success of the mass vaccination drive."Initially, people were reluctant, but gradually they started to show interest. When we launched it in Tura town initially, we had been able to cover above 90 percent. Same with the villages now, over 95 percent vaccination has been achieved," said Ram Singh.

The state government has asked all the legislators to reach out to the grassroots in their constituencies to make the mass vaccination a success.

(Credit-PTI/ConradkSangma/Facebook)