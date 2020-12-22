COVID-19 Vaccination Not Needed For Children At Present Based On Evidence: NITI Aayog

While India races to get its first COVID-19 vaccine, the country's think tank, NITI Aayog has stated that there is no need to consider vaccination in children presently. In the Health Ministry's briefing on Tuesday, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul remarked that there is no need to vaccinate children based on the evidence available. Dr Paul's remarks come as the mutated Coronavirus strain emerging in Europe sends ripples of fears across the globe. The NITI Aayog also mentioned that permission for trials was only given for individuals above the age of 18 years.

Dr Paul also asserted that the mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in the UK will have no impact on the emerging vaccines in India. Currently, there are six COVID vaccine candidates in India in different stages of clinical trials. Three candidates - Covaxin, Covishield and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine have applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in India. The DGCA has sought extra data from the manufacturers to grant immediate authorization.

'No impact on emerging vaccines'

“As per our understanding, the mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in the UK has no impact on the potential of the emerging vaccines being developed in our country. The new mutant coronavirus from the UK increases ‘transmissibility’ by 70 per cent and is a super spreader," Dr Paul said on Tuesday.

A new variant of Coronavirus that led to millions entering a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown in the UK has caused a global scare. Over 20 countries including France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and India have banned flights from the UK after the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control". Earlier in the day, two passengers who arrived in Kolkata from the UK tested positive for COVID-19 at the airport. However, as per ANI, it is not yet confirmed if the new variant of the Coronavirus was found in the travelers.

Less than 3 lakh active cases

In a positive sign, the Union Health Ministry also shared that India now had less than 3 lakh active cases, a milestone after nearly 5.5 months of battling the pandemic. Additionally, the Ministry added that 57% of the cases were centered around 6 major states namely- Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhatisgarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Kerala.

India has reported 1,00,75,116 cases registering 19,556 new infections in a span of 24-hours. There are currently 2,92,518 active cases in the country while 96,36,487 people have recovered. A total of 1,46,111 deaths have been recorded till December 22.

