COVID-19 Vaccination Of Children Begins; Over 13 Lakh Teens Registered On CoWIN

As India begins administering the coronavirus vaccine to children on Monday, over 13 lakh teenagers have already been registered for vaccination on the CoWIN portal. Along with online registrations, walk-in options have also been set up for students who want to register themselves at the vaccine centres.

Earlier over 6.35 lakh teenagers were registered, and now the numbers have doubled, taking it to over 13 lakhs on Monday afternoon. This came in the view of the vaccination drive, which commenced on January 3, for administering COVID-19 vaccinations to the age group between 15 to 18 as announced by the central government. Concerning the same, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also advised states and union territories to set up separate vaccination centres, session sites, separate queues, and separate vaccinations teams for the young and the adult group to avoid mixing up of doses. Also, the vaccine approved for this age group has been specified to Covaxin as approved in the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry.

Apart from that, COVID-19 protocols, including a waiting time of 30 minutes, have been instructed for the children after receiving their jabs as they will be monitored for any adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) and will further become eligible for the 2nd dose after 28 days.

Coronavirus vaccine drive for kids

Meanwhile, the vaccinations for children began after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to indigenously developed Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for children above the age of 12 in December. Announcing the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, said that children between the age group of 15-18 would be administered COVID-19 vaccines from January 3 onwards.

While the registrations for the beneficiaries started on January 1, the number of registered children have has been growing as the day unfolds.

Image: Republic World