Covid-19 Vaccination Safe Assures IMA Prez; Hails PM For Leading India's Inoculation Fight

The President of the Indian Medical Association, Dr. J.A.Jayalal on Monday hailed the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for procuring massive doses of Covid1-19 vaccine. Speaking to Republic TV, he said that he is extremely happy to note that our Honourable Prime Minister has taken the vaccine.

Our PM is leading India in the global scenario as he had said in his address that the Indian healthcare system is becoming the global healthcare system. It is not only important to get the vaccine, but most importantly it has to be accepted by the population. The PM and the government has worked towards getting the approval for the vaccine, said Jayalal.

'Western nations must learn a lesson'

Referring to India's initiatives taken by PM Modi to procure and send vaccines as grants to other countries, he asserted "After today, we will set a tone on the global front that India is not just self-resilient, self-sustainable, but we are also in the state to support and help other countries sustain globally."

He added, "PM Modi's step to take the vaccine must be a lesson that Western nations must take, as even though they introduced the vaccine much earlier, the level of vaccine inoculation taken place by India is much higher."

The government intends to vaccinate 10 crore Indians in the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive. "The goal to vaccinate 10 crore Indians will be achieved much earlier as we have 20,000 hospitals from the private sector also involved in the vaccination drive," Jayalal hinted.

He then urged the PM to further reduce the price of Covid-19 vaccine and appealed "About the price that has been capped at Rs 250, as the IMA President I would appeal to the government to further reduce the price for Covid vaccine so that more concession will motivate more people to get vaccinated."

'Vaccine is safe, don't be hesitant'

Calling out the Indians to get vaccinated, he said "Once 60-70% of the Indians are vaccinated, our country will be benefitted in immunity. My only appeal to the entire nation is that our PM taking the vaccine shows it is safe and is efficient. So please come forward as most doctors have also taken it. Don't be hesitant and don't go by the misinformation. This is the safest drug. So please get vaccinated to save yourself from the dreaded coronavirus," he appealed.

He said that the rate of hesitancy has now reduced and the doctors' community will do everything to achieve the 10 crore mark. "People will come forward to get the vaccine," he added.

