COVID-19 Vaccination: UDID Number Now Acceptable As Photo ID For Co-WIN 2.0 Registration

In a constant attempt to streamline the vaccination process fr its universalisation, the Centre on Monday informed the states that the Unique Disability Identification Card (UDID) is now acceptable as a photo ID for registration on CoWIN 2.0. This latest development comes after the Union Ministery of Health had earlier written to the states/UTs to include the Unique Disability Identification (UDID) Card as a Photo IS for CoWIN registration.

With a view to further facilitate access to vaccination for people with disability, the Union Ministry of Health had stated that the UDID card issued to people with disability has now been included in the list of prescribed photo IS document for COVID vaccination. The necessary provisions for the same are being made and would be available on CoWIN shortly, it added.

As per the Guidance note for Co-WIN 2.0 issued on 2nd March 2021, seven prescribed Photo IDs were specified and prescribed for the verification of the beneficiary prior to their vaccination.

In its letter to the states and UTs, the Centre had stated that the UDID card, issued to people with disability by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has all the necessary features such as name, year of birth, gender and photograph of the person. this card meets the criteria for use of identification in COVID vaccination, it added.

COVID situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,89,09,975 positive cases, out of which, 2,71,59,180 have successfully recovered and 3,49,186 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,00,636 new cases, 1,74,399 fresh recoveries and 2,427 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 14,01,609.

