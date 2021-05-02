West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
WEST BENGAL
LATEST TRENDS
-
294
LIVE TRENDS
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
UPDATED:
Last Updated:

COVID-19 Vaccine 2nd Dose Free Of Cost For Those Who Took 1st Dose Before April 30: Centre

Beneficiaries who took their first dose at private vaccination centres on and before April 30 will receive their second dose at government centres free of cost

Written By
Gloria Methri
PTI

On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said that beneficiaries including healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years who have taken their first dose at private vaccination centres on and before April 30 will receive their second dose at government centres free of cost.

According to a letter issued by the additional secretary of the Health Ministry Manohar Agnani, these beneficiaries can also avail their second doses at private centres on a payment basis at the rate fixed by the Centre itself.

"Beneficiaries falling into the priority group of HCWs, FLWs, and a person aged above 45 years who have taken their first dose at a private COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) on and before April 30 will be eligible to receive their second dose at government CVCs free of cost," it said.

This is to help the beneficiaries who received their first dose at private centres, but are yet to complete the two-dose vaccination schedule, the letter added.

India has administered as many as 15,68,16,031 vaccine doses since the COVID-19 vaccination drive kicked off on January 16. The Centre also launched the third phase of the vaccination drive on May 1 for the beneficiaries of the age group 18-44.

READ | India reports 3,689 COVID deaths in 24 hrs, highest in a day so far; 3,92,488 new cases

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, 3,92,488 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. MoHFW informed that the highest 3,689 deaths and 3,07,865 discharges were recorded on the day. 

READ | India's COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 15.68 cr as Phase-3 of vaccination drive begins

(With inputs from agency)

READ | Over 80K people in 18-44 age group vaccinated against COVID on May 1: Union Health Ministry
READ | Over 78 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

Tune in for the trends, results and analysis of the elections to five assemblies - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry - all day on May 2 with Arnab Goswami and team, streaming LIVE on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND