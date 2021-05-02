COVID-19 Vaccine 2nd Dose Free Of Cost For Those Who Took 1st Dose Before April 30: Centre

On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said that beneficiaries including healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years who have taken their first dose at private vaccination centres on and before April 30 will receive their second dose at government centres free of cost.

According to a letter issued by the additional secretary of the Health Ministry Manohar Agnani, these beneficiaries can also avail their second doses at private centres on a payment basis at the rate fixed by the Centre itself.

"Beneficiaries falling into the priority group of HCWs, FLWs, and a person aged above 45 years who have taken their first dose at a private COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) on and before April 30 will be eligible to receive their second dose at government CVCs free of cost," it said.

This is to help the beneficiaries who received their first dose at private centres, but are yet to complete the two-dose vaccination schedule, the letter added.

India has administered as many as 15,68,16,031 vaccine doses since the COVID-19 vaccination drive kicked off on January 16. The Centre also launched the third phase of the vaccination drive on May 1 for the beneficiaries of the age group 18-44.

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, 3,92,488 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. MoHFW informed that the highest 3,689 deaths and 3,07,865 discharges were recorded on the day.

(With inputs from agency)