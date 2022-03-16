COVID-19 Vaccine Corbevax For 12-14 Yrs Available From Today; Check Registration Details

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Children in the age bracket 12-14 years can avail of the COVID-19 vaccination starting Wednesday, March 16 after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use approval for the administration of the Corbevax vaccine which is manufactured by Biological E Limited. While there are reports that the CoWIN portal, at present, is being filtered based on the beneficiary's year of birth, the onus to identify and verify age will lie with the vaccination.
The age will be verified at the time of jab during the initial days as the provision for recording the exact Date of Birth in CoWIN portal is under process. It was brought to the fore that once the parameter is set on the portal, the system by default will only allow the registration of beneficiaries who are in the concerned age bracket.
Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Biological E had applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a new Covid vaccine, Corbevax on March 9. According to a report by ANI, the data of the beneficiaries of the age between 5-12 years were submitted to the Subject Expert Committee. It is pertinent to mention here that Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed receptor-binding domain (RBD) protein subunit vaccine against COVID-19.
After viewing and analysing the safety and immunogenicity data, SEA recommended Biological E's Corbevax vaccine amongst the age group of 12-18 years, however, under certain conditions. Biological E had applied for the phase 2 and phase 3 trials of the vaccine in September 2021.
The cost of the Corbevax vaccine will be Rs 145 (excluding taxes). Notably, it is a two-dose vaccine that is administered through an intramuscular route. The jabs have to be taken following a doctors' prescription and it is required to be stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees celsius.