COVID-19 Vaccine Corbevax For 12-14 Yrs Available From Today; Here's All You Need To Know

Strengthening the country's fight against COVID-19, the Government of India on March 16 commenced the more liberalised vaccination drive nationwide wherein children in the age bracket of 12-14 years are eligible for jabs. Children can avail of the COVID-19 vaccination after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use approval for the administration of the Corbevax vaccine which is manufactured by Biological E Limited.

On March 14, the GoI stated, "Union Government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start COVID19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010. i.e. those who are already above 12 years of age) of the population from 16th March 2022. The COVID19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad."

What we know about Corbevax

Corbevax vaccine for children is being developed by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Biological E, in collaboration with Texas Children's Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Often referred to as 'India's first indigenously developed protein subunit vaccine against COVID-19", the vaccine is said to be a protein subunit vaccine, also perceived as Corbevax's USP (Unique Selling Proposition).

A protein subunit vaccine means that Corbevax utilises a harmful piece of spike protein from SARS-CoV-2 to boost and stimulate the immune system in a bid to combat potential contact with coronavirus. While Serum Institute of India's Covishield is viral vector vaccines, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is an example of inactivated vaccines.

Biological E had applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a new Covid vaccine, Corbevax on March 9. As per reports, the data of the beneficiaries of the age between 5-12 years were submitted to the Subject Expert Committee. It is pertinent to mention here that Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed receptor-binding domain (RBD) protein subunit vaccine against COVID-19.

What is the efficacy of Corbevax?

Basis the three-phased trials, Corbevax has reportedly indicated "a superior immune response in comparison with Covishield against the ancestral Wuhan strain and the ancestral-Wuhan strain and the globally dominant Delta variant'. As per reports, Corbervax's efficacy reflects over 90% against SARS-CoV-2 and is more than 80% effective against preventing symptomatic infections with the mutated Delta variant.

What is the cost of the Corbevax vaccine for children?

The cost of the Corbevax vaccine will be Rs 145 (excluding taxes). Notably, it is a two-dose vaccine that is administered through an intramuscular route. As per sources, the GoI has already quoted the order of Rs 30 crores of Corbevax vaccine wth an advance amount of Rs 1,500 crore.

The jabs have to be taken following a doctors' prescription and it is required to be stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees celsius.

Read how to register for the Corbevax vaccine for children aged 12-14 years at https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/