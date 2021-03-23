Covid-19 Vaccine 'distributed Terribly Iniquitously' In The World, Says WHO Chief

World Health Organisation (WHO) Health Emergencies Program Executive Director Micheal Ryan on Monday expressed his disappointment over the unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the world, calling it a "catastrophic moral failure" and a "missed opportunity."

While speaking to the press from Geneva, Ryan said, "Many countries have the strategy to 'get enough vaccine' and 'push enough vaccine to people,' assuming that the COVID-19 pandemic would be shaken off with vaccine rollouts. I am sorry, it is not(the case), there are not enough vaccines in the world, and they are distributed terribly iniquitously." READ | Racism global evil, says UN chief as White House releases statement on rising hate crimes

He added, "In fact, we have missed a huge opportunity to bring vaccines on board as a comprehensive measure, It is not only a catastrophic moral failure, but it is (also) an epidemiologic failure."

Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the gap in vaccine procurement between richer and poorer countries "is growing every single day."

Increase in Global infections

Technical lead on COVID-19 at the U.N. health agency Maria Van Kerkhove said that the growth followed a fifth straight week of confirmed cases increasing worldwide. She said the number of reported cases went up in four of the WHO’s six regions, though there were significant variations within each region.

“In the last week, cases have increased by 8% percent,” Van Kerkhove told reporters. “In Europe, that is 12% -- and that’s driven by several countries.”

She added, "The increase is due in part to the spread of a variant that first emerged in Britain and is now circulating in many other places, including eastern Europe."

Southeast Asia registered a 49% week-to-week jump in confirmed cases, while WHO’s Western Pacific region reported a 29% rise largely fueled by the Philippines, Van Kerkhove said. The eastern Mediterranean region saw cases rise 8% percent, while the number of cases reported in the Americas and Africa declined.

