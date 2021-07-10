COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Available With States And UTs Says Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry notified the public that more than 17.3 crore unutilized doses were still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals which still remain unadministered. UT's and states have been provided over 38.54 crore doses and the total consumption including wastage stands at 36,80,68,124 doses. The ministry was found quoting, "More than 1.73 cr (1,73,33,026) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered"

Delhi claims vaccine shortage

Delhi has successfully registered more than 86,79,688 doses to its people. Although, a vaccination bulletin released by the city's health department, stated that less than a day's vaccine stock was left to be utilised. The total number of doses administered in Delhi stands at 66,66,266 first doses and 20,13,422 second doses as stated in the government's vaccination bulletin. Unfortunately, the Delhi government's stock of COVID-19 vaccine had run out and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had urged the centre to send more doses for the people of the city as required for the inoculation exercise.

Rajasthan requests a full quota of vaccine share to the state government.

Rajasthan on the other hand has shared their concern of the union govt. to be at the epicentre of vaccine distribution and has urged the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya to ensure an adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccines is done. In preparation for the third wave, the CM Ashok Gehlot did confirm for a moment that the decline in the number of cases in Rajasthan had been steady but they were always planning to revamp their medical infrastructure offerings to host more patients.

CM Ashok Gehlot while putting forward his calculations regarding the vaccine situation requested the Indian government to not only increase allocation but also to allocate full quota, i.e 100% to the state government. He claimed that the current daily vacciantion was limited to the extent of supplies received from the central government. He concluded by saying that the daily average of vaccine doses received, since the start of the vaccination drive for 18 years and above has been close to 2-3 lakhs only. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

Image Credits - PTI