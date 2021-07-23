COVID-19 Vaccine Drive 'ongoing Dynamic Process' Centre Tells Oppn On Availability Of Jabs

In an update to Parliament monsoon session 2021, on Friday, July 23, the health ministry answered questions on India's COVID-19 vaccination strategy for the country's population. Responding to opposition party members, Rahul Gandhi and Mala Roy, the Ministry informed that the COVID-19 vaccination drive is an ongoing dynamic process that is being guided by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) on the basis of concurrent scientific evidence.

COVID-19 vaccination availability in India

Responding to COVID-19 vaccine administration to all adults by end of 2021, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, stated, "In view of the dynamic and evolving nature of COVID-19 pandemic, no fixed timeline at present can be indicated for the completion of vaccination drive, however, it is expected that beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021".

Further providing projected data of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Ministry informed that b the months of August 2021 and December, a total of 135 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses are expected to be available.

In addition, there has been no delay in entering into purchase agreements with the domestic vaccine manufacturers, Advance payments have also been made to manufacturers for the supply orders placed with them.

Clarifying the quantum of funds spent on the vaccination program, the Ministry informed, "A total of Rs 9725.1 crore have been spent so far on the CoVID-19 vaccination program including procurement of vaccines and operational cost for vaccination".

COVID-19 situation in India

On Friday, July 23, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has informed that as many as 35,342 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Informing that the COVID-19 positivity rate in India currently stands at 2.12 per cent, MoHFW informed that the positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for 32 consecutive days. The active cases constitute 1.30 per cent of total cases, the Health Ministry added.

To date, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the country has surpassed the landmark milestone of administering 42 crore vaccine doses.

(Image credit: PIXABAY)