COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run Commences Across 4 States, To Test Management & Preparedness

With India gearing up to carry out the largest immunization drive in history, a mock run for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine commenced on Monday morning across 4 states - Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Punjab, and Gujarat. The dry run, slated to happen on December 28 and 29, aims at identifying any possible adverse events and tests the management and preparedness of administering the COVID-19 vaccine without any hiccups. As three vaccine candidates remain in the final stage of clinical trials and have already sought emergency approval, India aims to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of vaccination and the plan has already been rolled out.

So far, the Centre has held over 2,360 training sessions, in which over 7,000 officials have been trained to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Centre has also rolled out a digitalized platform system named COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) to track enlisted beneficiaries for the vaccination on a real-time basis. Beneficiaries for the dry run have also been shortlisted through Co-WIN. Only pre-registered beneficiaries will be vaccinated in accordance with prioritisation of groups. The states have been directed to allocate the shots from one manufacturer to a district to avoid mixing of different COVID-19 vaccines in the field.

Priority groups for inoculation

The COVID-19 vaccine will be first administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with comorbidities, and finally to the remaining population.

The priority group of above 50 years may be further subdivided into those above 60 years of age and those between 50 to 60 years of age for purposes of phasing distribution based on vaccine availability. The latest electoral roll for Lok Sabha and legislative assembly election will be used to identify the population aged 50 years or more.

The Health Ministry has apprised of the various stages of trials of the vaccine candidates. Six vaccine candidates are in clinical trial stages, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusan said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with all the manufacturers. Three pharmaceutical companies have already applied for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for their COVID-19 vaccines. On the storage facility, the Health Ministry has stated that the current cold chain capacity is enough for the COVID-19 vaccine required for the first 3 crore health workers and front line workers.

