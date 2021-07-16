COVID-19 Vaccine First Dose Cuts Mortality Rate By 82% & Both Doses By 95%: Dr. VK Paul

Niti Aayog Member- Health Dr. VK Paul, has recently stated in a press conference that the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, was able to reduce the mortality rate by 82%, whereas, the two doses were successful in preventing 95% of deaths during the second wave. This real-life data was collected in Tamil Nadu by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Dr. VK Paul presented it at the press conference. The study was undertaken with a total number of 1,17,524 police personnel in the state. Out of which, 17,059 were not vaccinated, 32,729 received the first dose and 67,673 received two doses. After analyzing the number of deaths amongst these police personnel, 20 have died due to no vaccination, 7 have died who received the first dose and only 4 have died who received both the doses.

Following COVID-19 protocols is necessary

Further, he stated that Indian COVID-19 vaccines are safe and now everybody can take them, even pregnant women, cancer patients, and diabetic patients. Soon after presenting this official data, Dr. VK Paul also said that it is important to follow COVID-19 protocols, even after getting vaccinated with both the doses. The Niti Aayog Member-health said that people should not be completely dependent upon the protection driven by the COVID-19 vaccine. It is important to wear masks if people want to take full advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine i.e., protection from getting infected and reduction in chances of death.

He stated, "Vaccination is not the only solution to this pandemic, taking precautions is also necessary to curb the spread".

The central government ordered more vaccine doses

Nit Aayog health member also stated that the central government has ordered 66 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin. In addition to this, around 22 crores of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be given to the private sector. The government is moving towards setting a target of administering 50 crore doses before July, 2021. He also claimed that India is moving towards a way of getting more COVID-19 vaccines for people, even International vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.

(IMAGE: ANI)