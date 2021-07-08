COVID-19 Vaccine: More Than 37.93 Cr Doses Provided To States And UTs Says Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday, July 8 that more than 37.93 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far.The statement released by the Health ministry stated that more than 37.93 crore (37,93,56,790) vaccine doses had been provided to states/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 23,80,000 doses were still in the pipeline. The total consumption, including the wastage amount to 36,09,69,128 doses as per the data released early morning on Thursday, July 8.

These 36.48 crore doses have been administered through 47,40,833 sessions. Exactly 33,81,671 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 vaccine information released by the ministry also mentioned that 1,83,87,662 balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

The new phase of the universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. Various efforts have been made to ramp up the process of availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. The Union government has also been supporting the states and Union Territories in their fight against Coronavirus by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination will see the government procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

Category wise breakup of the vaccines administered so far

The 36.48 crore vaccines administered so far are divided between Healthcare workers, frontline workers and different age groups of 18-44 years, 45-59 years and over 60 years. According to the COVID-19 vaccines data released, a total of 1,02,38,831 first doses and 73,57,382 second doses have been given to Health care workers. The front line workers have been given a total of 1,76,29,332 first doses and 97,78,648 second doses.

The age group of 18-44 years has been given 10,63,61,310 first and 31,93,918 second doses. The age group of 45-59 years has got a total of 9,21,04,824 first doses and 2,14,42,733 second doses. Lastly, the population over 60 years has got 6,95,55,573 first doses and 2,71,84,998 second doses.