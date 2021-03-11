COVID-19 Vaccine Price Renegotiated, To Cost Less Than Rs 200 Per Dose: Health Ministry

Over 50 days after the vaccination drive kickstarted in India, the Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfares Rajesh Bhushan during a media briefing on Thursday informed that the price of the vaccine has been re-negotiated and will considerably cost lower than Rs 200. The price for the vaccine at private facilities earlier was Rs 250. In addendum, the Secretary also informed that there is no shortage of vaccines in any state in the country.

Till 1 pm of March 11, around 256,90,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Out of the given figure, 79,17,541 health workers have been administered the first dose while the second dose has been given to 40,13,893 health workers. 70,55,074 frontline workers have been administered the first dose while the second dose has been given to 6,37,954 frontline workers. Also, 67,86,086 people above 60 years and 45-60 years with co-morbidities have been vaccinated.

Of the total number of doses administered, 71 per cent have been administered in public facilities while almost 29 per cent has been administered in private facilities. It was acknowledged that the acceleration in the process of vaccination was achieved because of the collaboration of the public and private health centres.

After all these days, the Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEVI) stands at 0.002%.

It is pertinent to note that India has the second-largest vaccine coverage in 53 days till now, the largest being that of America.

22,854 cases new active cases

As per the update by the Ministry, the new active cases reported in the last 24 hours stands at 22,854 cases, which is the highest in around two-and-half-months, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,12,85,561. The death toll increased to 1,58,189 with 126 daily new fatalities.

Ten districts- Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai Bangaluru Urban, Ernakulam, Amravati, Jalgaon, Nashik and Aurangabad are particularly reporting a lingering spike in cases, and have been directed by the authorities to take the needed precautionary and control actions at the earliest.