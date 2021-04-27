COVID-19 Vaccine Registration For 18 Years & Above To Begin Tomorrow; All You Need To Know

Amidst an excruciating second wave of coronavirus, India is set to begin its accelerated vaccination drive starting May 1, providing jabs to all residents ageing 18 years and above. Mandatory registration for the same will begin tomorrow April 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s CoWin portal. Here is all you need to know about it.

Where can you register?

All eligible candidates can register at the CoWin portal or Aargya Setu App or UMANG platform.

Who can register on CoWin?

As per the government decree, it is mandatory for all people between 18 to 44 years of age to register themselves on the CoWIN portal in order to get vaccinated. In order to avoid ‘chaos’ at the sites, the Health Ministry has asserted that walk-ins would not be allowed and only those with pre-confirmed appointments would be permitted to get the shots. However, those aged above 45 years of age can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated.

How can you register?

To register, an individual would be needed to provide some basic information about him/herself on the CoWin Platform. Additionally, they would need to provide a photo identity also for the purpose. From one mobile phone number, one can register 4 people, however, each person will need their own photo identification documents. MOHFW has clarified that if the Aadhar card is used as an identification document, consent will be obtained and recorded.

Appointments for any date for a Vaccination Center will be closed at 12:00 pm on the day prior to the date.

Dos

Carry your ID Proof (the same which is used for registration) to the vaccination centre.

Give your content to receive Health ID as part of a registration for vaccination.

Wait for 30 minutes at the vaccination centre after vaccination

Inform the vaccination centre if any side effect(s) is experienced within 30 minutes. The helpline number for this is +91-11-23978046

Continue wearing a mask, observing social distancing and other precautionary measures

Dont’s

Do not register again for a second dose

Do not consume alcohol or other intoxicants on the day of vaccination

Do not register on multiple platforms, using multiple IDs at multiple sites

Do not panic in case of post-vaccination symptoms

(Image Credits: PTI)