COVID-19 Vaccine Registration For Children To Begin On Co-WIN; Here’s A Step By Step Guide

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK/PTI
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi made big announcements concerning the vaccination drive in India, Union Health Ministry has issued new guidelines for vaccinating adolescents and precautionary doses to healthcare and frontline workers, and to people above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities.
According to the new guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, for the population aged 15-17 years, the option for vaccination would only be available for Covaxin as this is the only vaccine with EUL for this age group. Adolescents of this age group will be vaccinated from January 3, 2022, and its effect will be reviewed time-to-time.
India on Sunday, December 26, reported 6,531 fresh Coronavirus infections with 7,141 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, out of the total infections, active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.22%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID recovery rate stands at 98.40%. To date, the country has administered 1,42,41,83,509 COVID vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Dr NK Arora, chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), on December 26 had stated that children between the age of 12-18 years particularly those between the age of 15-18 years are very much like adults. He added, "Our evidence within the country says that the 2/3rd deaths which occurred due to COVID in India are between these age groups".