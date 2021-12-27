COVID-19 Vaccine Registration For Children To Begin On Co-WIN; Here’s A Step By Step Guide

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi made big announcements concerning the vaccination drive in India, Union Health Ministry has issued new guidelines for vaccinating adolescents and precautionary doses to healthcare and frontline workers, and to people above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities.

How to register online to avail vaccination slots for adolescents aged 15-18 years?

Individuals falling in the age group between 15 and 18 years can register on Co-WIN to book a slot and receive the COVID vaccine dose. All those whose birth year is 2007 or before will be eligible to register themselves on Co-WIN.

Beneficiaries can self-register or can use an existing account on Co-WIN to book the vaccination slot. To create a new account, one can do it through their mobile number, this facility is currently available for all eligible citizens.

The eligible candidates can also register for COVID vaccination offline by the verifier/vaccinator in facilitated registration mode.

Beneficiaries are offered an option to book their vaccination slot online or onsite.

According to the new guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, for the population aged 15-17 years, the option for vaccination would only be available for Covaxin as this is the only vaccine with EUL for this age group. Adolescents of this age group will be vaccinated from January 3, 2022, and its effect will be reviewed time-to-time.

COVID situation in India

India on Sunday, December 26, reported 6,531 fresh Coronavirus infections with 7,141 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, out of the total infections, active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.22%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID recovery rate stands at 98.40%. To date, the country has administered 1,42,41,83,509 COVID vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Dr NK Arora, chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), on December 26 had stated that children between the age of 12-18 years particularly those between the age of 15-18 years are very much like adults. He added, "Our evidence within the country says that the 2/3rd deaths which occurred due to COVID in India are between these age groups".

(Image: SHUTTERSTOCK/PTI)