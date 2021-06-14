COVID-19 Vaccine Via Drone? Centre Invites Bids For Last-mile Delivery Of COVID Vaccines

In an interesting development, the Government of India has invited bids for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and drugs to remote areas and those with difficult terrains in select locations nationwide by drones to ensure last-mile coverage. The Centre has this interesting plan to overcome supply hindrances obstructing the COVID-19 vaccination programme in remote areas of the country.

The assignment has been in progress since the government gave consent to the apex medical research body in April itself.

According to bid documents, the update comes after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted a successful feasibility study in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur and has developed a standard protocol for the delivery of vaccines using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). UAVs will deliver essential medical supplies at select locations pan India and return to the command station.

Scope

On behalf of ICMR, HLL Infra Tech Services Limited, a unit of the government-owned HLL Lifecare has invited expression of interest (EOI) through the Central Public Procurement Portal from experienced Indian agencies for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines by UAVs. According to the tender criteria, the ICMR shall engage UAV operators who would be able to conduct the delivery operation beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) in fixed pre-defined flight paths.

HLL enumerated specification for the UAVs, as per the company's note, the drone should be able to cover a minimum aerial distance of 35 km at a vertical altitude of a minimum of 100 metres. It will be skilled to take off vertically and carry a minimum payload of 4 kilograms of vaccine doses.

"The UAV operator shall be responsible for establishing, installing, operating and maintaining UAV based system for delivery of medical supplies (vaccines/ drugs). Also, the UAV operator must adhere to safety guidelines as per the regulations by Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Govt of India for operating BVLOS- UAV," the bid statement read.

Earlier, HLL had ruled out parachute-based delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. The company has proposed an agreement that will remain valid for 90 days, subject to the performance of a UAV operator and the requirement.

The PSU opened bids on June 11, the bids will have to be submitted online through Central Public Procurement Portal. The deadline to submit EOIs for the invitation to offer ends on June 22. Online bids to be opened on the same day as well.