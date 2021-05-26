COVID-19 Vaccine Wastage 37% In Some States; Centre Suggests Ways To Maximize Usage

Amid oscillating figures of the COVID-19 infection, a wary Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday held a review meeting via video conferencing with administrators from States and Union Territories (UTs) on the progress of COVID-19 vaccines and modifications on the CoWIN application which will allow more flexibility to vaccine administrators.

The meeting highlighted the bid to stop COVID-19 vaccine wastage across all states.

The meeting spoke about effective implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the containment and optimal management of COVID-19 particularly in areas with disadvantaged health and medical infrastructure. With a focus on States/ UTs that are lagging behind in covering the vulnerable population brackets, a detailed presentation on the progress of the vaccination drive across the country was presented.

“The States/UTs should make complete use of the available flexibilities on CoWIN to enhance pace of vaccination drive," said Rajesh Bhushan Union Health Secretary who chaired the meeting.

COVID-19 Vaccine Wastage

While vaccine shortage has slowed down the COVID-19 vaccination and its administration process, vaccine wastage tally has been on the rise. States have been urged incessantly by the Centre to maintain vaccine wastage below 1%, according to the data available with the union health ministry. Union Health Secretary has also urged the States and UTs to optimally utilise the available flexibilities on the CoWIN portal in order to boost the pace of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive across India.

The COVID-19 vaccine wastage has been as high as 37.3% in Jharkhand, 30.2% in Chhattisgarh, 15.5% in Tamil Nadu, 10.8% in Jammu and Kashmir and 10.7% in Madhya Pradesh. According to an official statement by the health ministry, these States have been reporting much higher wastage than the national average of 6.3 per cent.

States/UTs to scale up COVID-19 vaccine coverage

States/UTs were advised to plan for scaling up COVID-19 vaccination coverage through available stocks and anticipated supplies till the end of June 2021. Vaccination coverage is the estimated percentage of people who have received specific vaccines.

The visibility of anticipated supplies of each tranche with an estimated date of delivery- 15th June’21 for free supply by the government of India and till 30th June for COVID-19 vaccine doses directly procured by States is provided by the Union Health Ministry to all States and UTs.

Essential takeaways from the meeting can be perused as follows:

States/UTs were advised to prepare a district-wise, COVID-19 Vaccination Centre (CVC)-wise plan for the administration of COVID-19 vaccine till 15th June 2021 and use multiple media platforms for dissemination of such a plan.

Lactating women amongst Health Care Workers and Front Line Workers who have not received vaccination are to be prioritized for vaccination.

States/UTs to implement a decentralized communication strategy to address vaccine hesitancy in rural, tribal or hard-to-reach areas.

Engagement of private sector hospitals in COVID-19 vaccination and ensure monitoring o vaccination pace and strict adherence to SOPs of COVID-19 vaccination shared by Government of India.

Govt. & Private CVCs are required to publish their calendar on CoWIN portal in advance and must desist from publishing single day calendars.

States were also informed that SPUTNIK has now been added to COWIN portal.

Special Sessions for ‘Persons Without Identity Cards’

Sessions can now be rescheduled instead of cancelled while recording the reason for the same.

All registrations should be online, offline vaccine registration disallowed.

States advised fixing a time slot in a day for publishing available schedule.

States to ensure primary care and redesign and reorient Block level health infrastructure.

Ensure continuity of Non-COVID essential health care delivery services.

A detailed SoPs have been provided in 5 critical areas, namely, Healthcare Infrastructure, Training and Human Resources, Logistics, Referral and Telemedicine Support and Community Mobilization. States have been urged to focus on implementation.