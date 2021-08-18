COVID-19 Vaccine: WHO Raises Concern Over Fake Covishield Shots, Calls For Strict Checks

The World Health Organisation has issued an alert on falsified Covishield vaccine doses that were identified in Africa and South-East Asia. Covishield is the household name that the Serum Institute of India uses to sell the AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine. WHO said, “The falsified products were reported to WHO in July and August. The genuine manufacturer of Covishield (Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd) has confirmed that the products listed in this alert are falsified. These falsified products have been reported at the patient level in Uganda and India.”

The doses that were proved to be falsified were because they misrepresent their composition or source on purpose, said WHO. While giving further details on the vaccines, WHO said that batch 4121Z040 had a falsified expiry date and that the mention of Covishield 2ml was also false since the manufacturer did not produce 2 ml doses. WHO said, “Falsified Covid-19 vaccines pose a serious risk to global public health and place an additional burden on vulnerable populations and health systems. It is important to detect and remove these falsified products from circulation to prevent harm to patients.”

WHO calls for stricter checks

In the last decade, a supply of false medicine with the label of ‘Made in India’ had caused trouble in Nigeria and was later found to have its origins in China. WHO said that the Covishield vaccine is for the purpose of active immunisation of individuals aged 18 years or above from the disease-causing virus COVID-19. It further said that the use of the vaccines should be in accordance with the national health agencies of the respective countries. They also appealed for stricter checks within the supply chain to avoid the spread of fake vaccines. They said, “Increased vigilance should include hospitals, clinics, health centres, wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, and any other suppliers of medical products.” WHO said that all such medical products should be authentic and must be acquired from licensed suppliers. Not only should its physical condition, but its authenticity should be thoroughly checked as well. A similar situation occurred in India when a few people in Maharashtra and Kolkata were inoculated with fake Covishield vaccines.

(With inputs from WHO)