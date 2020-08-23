COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Developed By End Of The Year, Says Dr. Harsh Vardhan

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday, August 22 said that India's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus could be available by end of this year 2020. India has three COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including two indigenous ones, and are currently in different phases of clinical trials.

"One of our COVID-19 vaccine candidates is in the third phase of the clinical trial. We are very confident that a vaccine will be developed by end of this year," Dr. Harsh Vardhan said while inaugurating an NDRF 10-bedded makeshift hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

'India has the best recovery rate'

Dr. Harsh Vardhan further said India has the best recovery rate. "I am happy to say that in the eighth month of the battle, India has the best recovery rate of 75 percent". A total of 2.2 million patients have recovered and gone home and another seven lakh are going to be cured very soon, he added.

Initially, when the COVID fight began, India started off with only one testing laboratory in Pune but we scaled up our diagnostic capabilities and strengthened our testing capacity, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said. "Today, India has 1500 testing labs for COVID-19 and on Friday we tested over one million samples," the minister added.

COVID-19 situation in India

India on Saturday recorded the highest-ever single day peak of 63,631 recoveries from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The recoveries exceed the active cases by more than 15 lakh and the recovery rate stands at 74.69 percent, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Vaccines and their trial phases

Three COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including two indigenous ones are in different phases of clinical trials in India.

The phase-1 human clinical trials of the two COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and Zydus Cadila Ltd have been completed. The trials have moved to phase 2, Director General Balram Bhargava of Indian Council of Medical Research recently said at a press briefing.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford, has been permitted for conducting Phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the candidate in India and it is likely to start the trials next week.

