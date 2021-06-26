COVID-19 Vaccines Do Not Cause Infertility: NTAGI Chairman Dr NK Arora Debunks Myth

Amid the ongoing vaccination drive, several rumours and misinformation have been associated with COVID-19 vaccines. One of the rumours that is making rounds on social media is that vaccines cause infertility. However, the claim has been busted by the government. In a press release by the Health Ministry of India, NTAGI Chairman Dr. N.K. Arora answered questions related to vaccinations and cleared misconceptions.

Do vaccines cause infertility? Govt debunks misinformation

Citing the polio vaccine that was administered in India, N.K. Arora has answered that the same rumor had spread back then. He stated that when the polio vaccine was administered, rumours had spread that children inoculated with polio vaccine may face infertility in the future. Arora has credited attributed the misinformation to the 'anti-vaccine lobby'. He had assured that the vaccines which go through intense scientific researches do not have this sort of side-effect.

"I would like to fully assure everyone that this sort of propaganda only misguides people. Our main intention is to save ourselves, our family and society from Coronavirus. So, everyone must come forward and get vaccinated," he said

India's COVID-19 vaccination update

India's cumulative Covid Vaccination Coverage has crossed 31 crore, according to a provisional report, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The new phase of universalisation of vaccination started from June 21, and over 60 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Friday, the report stated. On Friday, over 35.9 lakh people received their first dose and 77,664 their second dose in the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 7.87 crore people in this age-group across the country have received their first dose and 17.09 lakh their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, it said. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 years group their first dose of Covid vaccine, the ministry said.

With PTI Inputs