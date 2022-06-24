COVID-19 Vaccines Prevented Over 42 Lakh Deaths In India In 2021: Lancet Study

A study report has now claimed that the COVID-19 vaccines prevented over 42 lakh potential deaths in India in 2021. The study conducted to find the estimate of "excess" mortalities in the country during the pandemic, claimed that the COVID-19 vaccines reduced the potential death count by a large margin. The study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal estimated the number of deaths that were prevented between December 8, 2020, and December 8, 2021, the first-year vaccination drives were introduced.

According to the study, COVID-19 vaccines reduced the potential death count during the pandemic by nearly 20 million or more than half in the year globally. The study carried out by researchers claimed that the vaccination programme prevented 19.8 million out of a potential 31.4 million COVID-19 deaths worldwide. The study was carried out based on estimates of excess deaths from 185 countries and territories that made the claims.

The estimates of the study state that an additional 5,99,300 lives could have been saved if the World Health Organisation's target of vaccinating 40% of the population in each country was met by end of 2021. Estimating the number of deaths prevented between December 8, 2020, and December 8, 2021, due to vaccination distribution, the researchers claimed that over 42 lakh deaths were prevented in India during the said period.

"For India, we estimate that 42,10,000 deaths were prevented by vaccination in this period. This is our central estimate, with the uncertainty in this estimate ranging between 36,65,000-43,70,000," lead author of the study, Oliver Watson from the Imperial College London, told PTI. "What this modelling study shows is that the vaccination campaign in India has likely saved millions of lives. This shows the remarkable impact that the vaccination has had, especially in India, which was the first country to experience the impact of the Delta variant," Watson further added.

Study based on unofficial number of COVID cases in India

According to the research head, the number of COVID deaths in India is based on the estimates that 51,60,000 (48,24,000-56,29,000) deaths may have occurred during the pandemic. “This number is 10 times the official figure of 5,24,941 deaths reported so far,” Watson said. “Independently, our group has also investigated the COVID-19 death count based on reports of excess mortality and seroprevalence surveys and arrived at similar estimates of almost 10 times the official count," he further claimed.

It is pertinent to note that the WHO, last month, had estimated that there were 4.7 million COVID-linked deaths in India. However, this was refuted by the government which backed the official death count. Meanwhile, the researchers went ahead with the larger claims of COVID-related deaths in the country for the study.

Almost 7.5 million COVID deaths prevented after introduction of COVAX

According to the researchers, almost 7.5 million deaths of the almost 20 million deaths estimated to have been prevented in the first year after vaccines were introduced were in countries covered by the COVID-19 Vaccine Access initiative (COVAX). It also claimed that more than 3.5 million COVID-19 deaths were reported since the first vaccine was administered in December 2020, despite the incredible speed of the vaccine roll-out worldwide.

The study also found that the vaccine impact changed over time and in different areas, with lower-middle-income countries accounting for the majority of deaths. "Our study demonstrates the enormous benefit that vaccines had in reducing deaths from COVID-19 globally," Professor Azra Ghani, Chair in Infectious Disease Epidemiology at Imperial College London said.

"Whilst the intense focus on the pandemic has now shifted, it is important that we ensure the most vulnerable people in all parts of the world are protected from the ongoing circulation of COVID-19 and from the other major diseases that continue to disproportionately affect the poorest," Ghani added. It is pertinent to note that China was not included in the analysis owing to its large population and very strict measures that would have affected the study.

The researchers also noted that the study’s findings also have several limitations as the model is based on a number of necessary assumptions. The precise proportions of vaccine types delivered and how the precise timing of when new virus variants arrived in each country are all assumed on average. The relationship between age and the proportion of COVID-19 deaths among infected individuals in countries has also been assumed by the study.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI