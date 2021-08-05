COVID-19: Virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang Suggests Reopening Schools In A 'phased Manner'

As the coronavirus cases in the recent weeks decreased significantly, India’s top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang on August 5 said that schools should be reopened in a phased manner with vaccinated teachers and staff. While speaking to ANI, Kang, who is also a Vice-chairman of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Board, said that schools should be reopened and should be frequently sanitised. She added that the protection of inoculation is needed for those children who have comorbidity conditions.

Kang said, “The schools should be reopened in a phased manner and the schools should be frequently sanitised. Social distancing should be maintained in the classrooms and all the staff must be vaccinated”.

She added, “Healthy children are less likely to contract the disease. The children do not get sick as often as adults, so we need to protect the children with comorbidities”.

Further, the virologist went on to say that physical interaction with teachers is very important for children. She added that kids should be given the opportunity to get out and have social interactions. “Learning through online classes will surely enhance their skills but physical interactions is very important,” the doctor said.

Kang added, “Before reopening, all the teachers should be vaccinated and classrooms should have good ventilation. Children should wear masks inside the classroom, and schools can be run on a shift basis. A lot of precautions should be taken before resuming the schools”.

COVID-19 in India

Meanwhile, under the threat of a third wave of coronavirus, the Indian Government has been instructing the state governments to impose strict COVID-19 restrictions. Many states have been reporting high cases of COVID infections including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and so on. The Health Ministry, on the other hand, has informed that more than 19.5 crore doses have been administered in the first 45 days of the World's Largest Free-For-All Vaccination Drive launched on June 21, 2021.

According to the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, India reported 42,982 fresh COVID-19 positive cases and 36,668 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Unfortunately, a total of 533 people succumbed to death in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 4,26,290 due to coronavirus infection. The total caseload of India reached 3,18,12,114 in numbers, while the overall number of active cases is 4,11,076. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate stood at 2.58per cent, and the weekly positivity rate was reported at 2.37per cent.

(With inputs from ANI)

