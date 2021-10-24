COVID-19: West Bengal Doctor Urges People To Be Vigilant As State Sees Spike In Infections

Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick, director of medicine at the Peerless Hospital in Kolkata, warned that people need to be extra cautious during the ongoing festive season as West Bengal continued to register a spike in coronavirus cases. According to the state health bulletin, West Bengal reported 846 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Friday. On Saturday, the number of coronavirus infections in the state increased by 128 to 976, according to a health report.

"The festive season is not yet over and if it continues like this we think we might have to go back to the same situation which was there in May and June 2020. People taking double vaccines does not mean they will not get infected. People need to be more vigilant. The rate of positive cases has increased no doubt but admission cases are lesser," Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick told ANI.

COVID-19: Doctor says people need to be more vigilant as infections rise

Kolkata Municipal Corporation is planning for extra hospital beds in anticipation of a possible third wave. Dr Bhowmick said that wherever they locate cases, the state government should apply the same limitations of a night curfew and a containment zone. He added that more testing is needed to track down COVID-infected patients.

West Bengal sees spike in coronavirus cases

The COVID-19 situation in West Bengal worsened on Saturday, with 974 more individuals testing positive for the virus, up from 128 the day before, according to a health report. On Friday, West Bengal had reported 846 COVID-19 cases. After the State recently celebrated the Durga Puja, new cases increased for the fourth day in a row.

The state's caseload increased to 15,85,466 cases, with Kolkata recording the highest number of new infections (268). The death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 19,045 as 12 more people succumbed to the virus. There are currently 7,731 active cases in the state, with 15,58,690 recoveries registered till now.

15,906 new COVID-19 cases recorded in India in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, India reported 15,906 new COVID-19 cases and 16,479 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the country's active caseload has dropped to 1,72,594 cases, the lowest level in 235 days. Active cases in the country account for 0.51% of all cases reported so far, the lowest percentage since March 2020.

With a total of 16,479 additional recoveries, the overall recovery rate has increased to 3,35,48,605, up from 98.16% to 98.17%. The daily positivity rate is 1.19%, while the weekly positivity rate is 1.23%. So far, 59.97 crore samples have been analysed for the existence of the virus, according to the health ministry.

India administers over 102 crore vaccines

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 102 crore vaccine doses have been administered throughout the country so far as part of the world's largest COVID vaccination effort. It should be mentioned here that in a major milestone, on Thursday, India passed the 100 crore mark in terms of COVID-19 vaccines administered across the country.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI, Image: Pixabay)