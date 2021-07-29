Last Updated:

COVID-19: West Bengal Extends Restrictions Till August 15, Read Latest Guidelines

The West Bengal government on Thursday announced the extension of the COVID restrictions in the state till August 15. Night Curfew to continue from 9 pm to 5 am

West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Thursday announced the extension of the COVID-19 restrictions in the state till August 15. In the fresh guidelines, the new lockdown rules will be implemented till July 31. Night curfew will continue from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am in the state. Some relaxations have also been given in the latest guidelines. Now, the government programmes can be conducted indoors, with not more than 50% of the total seating capacity.

The Mamata Banerjee led-TMC government has announced the latest restrictions on the recommendation of the state executive committee, of the West Bengal disaster management authority. With fresh guidelines in place, Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi directed the district administrations to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are strictly enforced and strict action should be taken on non-compliance with these rules. The Chief Secretary has recommended that the violators of COVID-19 protocols shall be punished under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The order also directed the West Bengal Police Commissionerates and District administration to ensure there is no violation of the COVID directives. Apart from this, other protective measures like wearing masks and ensuring maintenance of the physical distance shall be adhered to in public places. Proper hygiene practices shall be adopted in common places, the notice directed. 

During night curfew, all outdoor activities including movement of vehicles and people shall be strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am. However, an exception should be granted to essential services, that includes- health services, law and order, essential commodities including agricultural products and other emergency services.

COVID-19 situation in West Bengal 

The Coronavirus cases in the state have started to settle down. TMC ruled West Bengal on Thursday registered 815 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 15,25,773, out of which 14,96,294 have been recovered so far, the state has a recovery rate of 98.07%. The death toll in the state increased to 18,109, as four more people succumbed due to the deadly virus on Thursday, as reported by the state health department. However, despite the significant fall in the cases, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the authorities to speed up the vaccination in the state.

