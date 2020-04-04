COVID-19: West Bengal Govt Tightens Purse Strings As Outbreak Takes Toll On Finances

With rising cases of the novel Coronavirus, the West Bengal government has stayed new recruitments, cut expenditure and put a bar on starting new schemes to meet the huge financial needs to fight the epidemic. The state has asked its staff to travel economy class, once air services resume, and stopped all advances, except those related to fighting COVID-19.

In a directive that will remain effective till June, the Finance Department has stopped all expenses, except those concerned with salary and pension, the government grants and allowances and coronavirus-related treatment. The state Finance Ministry has asked all departments to return the residual amounts with them for the financial year 2019-20.

READ | Kolkata Police Sings Popular Bengali Song Giving Catchy COVID Awareness Twist To Lyrics

Reduced monetary ceiling

The powers of five departments, including PWD, irrigation and small irrigation, to allocate work independently has been capped at Rs 1 crore as against Rs 10 crore. For another 45 departments, the capping has been reduced to Rs 10 lakh against the present ceiling of Rs 1 crore. Any expenses beyond the ceiling would require specific permission from the Finance Ministry.

READ | Direct jute mills to resume ops, Centre urges West Bengal govt

No expenses

The directive ordered a temporary bar on all recruitment of staffers on contractual basis and also construction work. Even purchases of computers, furniture, cars, television, water coolers, and air conditioners are barred. No department can take up any renovation work of buildings.

The IAS, IPS officers will not get any advance on house building, while the government employees can't withdraw money from GPF except for medical treatment, education expenses of children and marriage.

READ | Bengal Govt Speaks In Two Voices Over COVID-19 Cases; Police Attacked While Enforcing Lockdown

Coronavirus crisis

The total number of positive cases in India has soared to 3072 while 75 people have died due to the infection. 213 people have either recovered or discharged. The country entered its eleventh day of the three-week shutdown aimed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus. West Bengal has 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as per the Union Health Ministry and three deaths have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies) (PTI photo)

READ | COVID-19: Trade Unions Worried About Uncertain Future Of Unorganised Sector Workers In Bengal