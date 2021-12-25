COVID-19: What Does Booster Dose Roll Out For Indian Adults Against Omicron Mean?

In a bid to fight against the new variants of COVID-19, India will start administering booster doses to healthcare and frontline workers along with adults aged above 60 years and with comorbidities starting from January 10, 2022. The additional dose has been named the 'precaution dose' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave a thumbs up to the administration of the same on Saturday, December 25. Since the booster doses will now be rolled out at a massive scale, the Indian population will possibly be able to better tackle the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

First of all, inoculation of the adult population will provide protection against the Delmicron variant, which is the combination of the Delta and the Omicron and has been on a rise in certain parts of the world. Moreover, a priority-wise roll out of the booster doses will provide a shield especially to the frontline workers and offer them a safety net against the rising Omicron cases in India. And since PM Modi also announced vaccination among children aged between age 15 to 18 years from January 3, kids over the said age group won't be vulnerable to the threat of Omicron.

PM Modi's address to the nation

PM Modi addressed the nation earlier today for major announcements which included the decisions on booster shots and a heads up against rumours, confusion and fear. Speaking to the public, he said that India's strength in the health care department has increased manifolds and so the public should not press the panic button and instead stay vigilant about the precautionary measures. As of now, the tally of Omicron cases in India has crossed the 400 mark. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number with 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat (43), Telangana (38), Kerala (37), Tamil Nadu (34) and Karnataka (31).

Image: AP