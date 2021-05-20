COVID-19: What's The Infection Spread Range Via Droplets & Aerosols? 2m & 10m, Says Govt

As the country reels under the second wave of COVID-19, the Government of India on Thursday pointed out that Saliva and nasal discharge in the form of droplets and aerosols are responsible for carrying the dreaded virus from one person to another and spelled out the radius for this. "Droplets fall within 2 meters from an infected person and aerosols can be carried in the air up to 10 meters," the government said.

Explaining the entire mechanism, the government in a press notification released on Thursday, point-by-point listed down the entire mechanism as per which:-

First, the SARS-CoV-2 multiplies in the body of the infected person, the 'host', and from there can be transmitted to others.

Second, the virus is released in the saliva and nasal discharge of an infected person through exhalation, talking, speaking, singing, laughing, coughing and sneezing, etc.

It further, pointed out that even one infected person showing no symptoms can release enough droplets to create a 'viral load' that can infect many others during the time in which the symptoms develop, which usually takes to two weeks. Also, some people who are asymptomatic can also transmit the virus.

Precautions for COVID-19

With the slogan, "Stop the Transmission, Crush the Pandemic", the government in the released notification reiterated ways to keep up the virus at bay and ensure your and your families well being. Some of the ways suggested by the government include wearing a double mask, keeping areas well ventilated, Maintaining social distancing, washing hands with soap often, isolating COVID positive patients, and disinfecting surfaces regularly.

The main focus was on the first two points- wearing a double mask and keeping the area well ventilated. Pointing out that if everyone wears a mask, there's a low risk of transmission of the virus, the government suggested double masking- a surgical mask, and a tight-fitting cloth mask over it. Throwing light on how well-ventilated spaces can reduce the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other, the guidelines say, "Just as smells can be diluted from the air through opening windows and doors and using exhaust systems, ventilating spaces with improved directional airflow decreases the accumulated viral land in the air, reducing the risk of transmission."

COVID tally in India

The country registered 2,76,110 new infections and 3,69,077, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,57,72,440 and the recoveries to 2,23,55,440. The active cases have come down to 31,29,878 comprising 12.14 percent of the total infections while the recovery rate has risen to 86.74 percent. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 2,87,122, with 3,874 fatalities reported in the day, and the fatality rate has come down to 1.09 percent.

After reporting over 3-4 lakhs cases and 4,000 fatalities every single day, starting from mid-April, this is the fourth day in a row that the number of cases stands below the 3-lakh mark and the first day that the number of fatalities is confined below the 4,000-mark.

