COVID-19: When Is Remdesivir Required & Who Can Use It? Director Of AIIMS-Bathinda Answers

Amid rapid and unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, people all across are paranoid with questions and doubts. Most of us are seeking appropriate consultation regarding the same. Republic TV posed some of the most frequently asked questions on COVID-19 to India's leading medical practitioners. Accordingly, Director of AIIMS Bathinda Dr. DK Singh, Director of AIIMS Raipur Dr. Nitin Nagarkar, President of AIIMS Mangalgiri Dr. TS Ravikumar and an Assistant Professor at Medical University of South Carolina Dr. Krutika have answered the queries.

When asked about absolute hype around Remdesivir drug and injections, Dr. DK Singh clarified that it is not a bullet magic drug but is definitely useful against replication of COVID-19 contagion in the body of an infected person. Questions on when one should administer this drug and who must not take it- was answered by Dr. Singh. He said-

"Remdesivir is not a bullet magic drug. It helps but in many setups it has shown to have not reduced the mortality. However, every doctor is prescribing it and that is why there is a mad rush." He added, "our role is to make sure that the people do not run for the Remdesivir, there are other drugs available in the market as well."

Dr. Singh said that doctors prescribe Remdesivir to get a person out of danger, otherwise doctors are prescribing mild medicines for recovery against COVID-19 infection. He said that these medicines should be made available and counselling of patients and persons should be carried out via telecommunicaton too. He informed that all faculty members at his hospital have been instructed to answer calls and advise people/patients about the same. He concluded by mentioning that Remdesivir is not the last option awaiting.

Concerns around Remdesivir

Of late, this drug has been the subject-matter of discussion between health authorities, several media reports and public at large because of steep hike in COVID-19 cases across India. Remdesivir does not prevent a person from being infected by COVID-19 contagion. However, it disables the virus within a body to replicate itself. Therefore, it would not be incorrect to say that more or less it is an immuno-booster.

As COVID-19 cases are spiralling, States across India have complained of shortage of this medicine. Despite Ministry of Health clarified that it is not a life-saving drug, people have not hesitated from hoarding the same. Remdesivir has even been doing rounds in the black market or are overly priced in market. This trade of Remdesivir in unscrupulous manner compelled the health ministry to clarify drug's vitality by their statement. They took to their Twitter handle as follows,